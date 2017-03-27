'Murder on the Orient Express' CinemaCon Trailer Shows Star-Studded Cast
Kenneth Branagh's star-studded adaptation of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express pulled into Las Vegas with the first footage at CinemaCon Thursday. Branagh directs and stars in the Fox film, which also features Penelope Cruz, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Leslie Odom Jr., Daisy Ridley, Michael Pena and Judi Dench among the cast.
