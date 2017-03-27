Multiple Class-Action Lawsuits Loom Over Pay-To-Play Audition Scandal
As criminal court proceedings continue against dozens of individuals charged with violating California's Krekorian Talent Scam Prevention Act, civil class action filings are being explored to recoup money lost by actors in what many consider a predatory labor practice. Among those weighing such a move is Roman Silberfeld, a veteran partner at the big Century City-based law office Robins Kaplan.
