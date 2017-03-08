MTV Development Head Eli Lehrer Exits, Will Be Replaced by VH1's Lily Neumeyer
This marks the latest restructuring at the Viacom-owned cable network, which continues to merge VH1 and MTV under one unified team. Set to exit the Viacom-owned cable network is head of development Eli Lehrer, with VH1's Lily Neumeyer expanding her role to oversee both channels, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.
