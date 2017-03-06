More Selective Moviegoers to Blame for China's Box Office Chill, Says Imax CEO

"It's become a much more mature market, like the rest of the world," Richard Gelfond told an investors conference on Monday. Affluent Chinese moviegoers are more selective about the Hollywood movies they'll come out to see at the local multiplex, says Richard Gelfond, CEO of giant screen exhibitor Imax Corp. "China used to be a market where the screen count was growing so much, people would kind of go see anything, or see a lot of things," he told the Deutsche Bank Media & Telecom Conference on Monday during a session that was webcast.

