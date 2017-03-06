More Selective Moviegoers to Blame for China's Box Office Chill, Says Imax CEO
"It's become a much more mature market, like the rest of the world," Richard Gelfond told an investors conference on Monday. Affluent Chinese moviegoers are more selective about the Hollywood movies they'll come out to see at the local multiplex, says Richard Gelfond, CEO of giant screen exhibitor Imax Corp. "China used to be a market where the screen count was growing so much, people would kind of go see anything, or see a lot of things," he told the Deutsche Bank Media & Telecom Conference on Monday during a session that was webcast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Sun
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb 24
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC