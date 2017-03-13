Marvel Chairman Ike Perlmutter Gets Relief from Appeals Court in Bid to Shield Emails
A New York appeals court has limited what Marvel chairman Ike Perlmutter will have to turn over to his adversary in a nasty fight between billionaires. The decision may come as comfort to anyone worried about potentially giving up attorney-client privilege by using a corporate email server.
