Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty an...

Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beast,' With 'Gay Moment' Intact

After much local controversy, the film has been cleared for release in the Muslim-majority nation on March 30 with a PG13 rating. According to multiple reports emerging from the country late Tuesday, the film has been cleared for local release on March 30. The film has been given a PG13 rating, but it will screen in its entirety, without cuts.

