Late Getty Heir's Directorial Debt 'The Evil Within' Lands After 15 Years
Among the many peculiar titles that made their market debut at the American Film Market late last year, Vision Films' The Evil Within may well have been the strangest. Released in the U.S. last week, the psychological horror stands out in no small part because of its somewhat protracted production schedule , and also its director: a Getty oil heir who died at age 47 before seeing the film completed, becoming another chapter in his family's tragic history.
