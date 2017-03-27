Kevin Spacey, Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg in Early Talks to Star ...
Kevin Spacey, Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg are in various stages of talks to star in All the Money in the World , Ridley Scott's thriller about the infamous Getty kidnapping being made by Tri-Star Pictures. The story revolves around John Paul Getty III, who was 16 years old and living in Rome when he was kidnapped.
