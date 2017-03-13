Jimmy Breslin, Pulitzer Prize-Winning New York Journalist and Author, Dies at 88
The Queens native "consistently championed ordinary citizens," and his novel, 'The Gang That Couldn't Shoot Straight,' was made into a 1971 comedy film. Author-columnist Jimmy Breslin, the Pulitzer Prize-winning chronicler of wise guys and underdogs who became the brash embodiment of the old-time, street-smart New Yorker, died Sunday.
