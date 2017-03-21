Jim Gianopulos Getting Greenlight Authority for Movies Up to $100 Million in Paramount Deal
Negotiations for the former Fox chief to take over the helm at the struggling studio are coming to a conclusion. Negotiations with former Fox chief Jim Gianopulos to take over the helm at Paramount Pictures are moving closer to resolution as Viacom is prepared to offer Gianopulos the kind of greenlighting authority and control that it initially was reluctant to bestow upon whoever was chosen to succeed Brad Grey, who exited the studio as chairman and CEO last month.
