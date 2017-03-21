Jim Gianopulos Getting Greenlight Aut...

Jim Gianopulos Getting Greenlight Authority for Movies Up to $100 Million in Paramount Deal

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Negotiations for the former Fox chief to take over the helm at the struggling studio are coming to a conclusion. Negotiations with former Fox chief Jim Gianopulos to take over the helm at Paramount Pictures are moving closer to resolution as Viacom is prepared to offer Gianopulos the kind of greenlighting authority and control that it initially was reluctant to bestow upon whoever was chosen to succeed Brad Grey, who exited the studio as chairman and CEO last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... 3 hr NE Jade 2
News Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87 Mar 13 Wellington County 1
News Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ... Mar 5 TRUMP has DEMENTIA 8
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb 25 CTguy1955 559
News Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed... Feb 24 Retribution 3
News The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08) Jan '17 Romel Esmail Moore 6
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... Dec '16 Wondering 4
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,288 • Total comments across all topics: 279,734,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC