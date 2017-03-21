Ivanka Trump Gets West Wing Office

Cementing her role as a powerful White House influence, Ivanka Trump is working out of a West Wing office and will get access to classified information, though technically she is not serving as a government employee, according to an attorney for the first daughter. Since President Donald Trump took office, his eldest daughter has been a visible presence in the White House, where her husband, Jared Kushner, already serves as a senior adviser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.