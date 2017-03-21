Is This the Most Epic 'Wheel of Fortune' Fail Ever?
A contestant on Tuesday's episode of Wheel of Fortune managed to snatch defeat from the inviting jaws of victory while attempting to solve Tennessee Williams' classic play A Streetcar Named Desire - all for the sake of one letter. With the letters A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE already spelled out for him, and with his opponent already eyeing the exit, the male contestant called out the fateful letter of "K."
