Is Taiwan's entertainment industry too insular?

While the rest of Asia has started to consolidate their resources in entertainment and to cooperate in broadcasting their programs with each other, Taiwan has decided to either stick with reruns of old local programs, make new shows that are only appealing to ourselves, or simply pay to view programs made by China, Korea and Japan without being a part of the opportunity ourselves. Currently, countries such as Malaysia and Singapore can receive channels direct from the U.S., Korea and Japan through internet and satellite, airing such things as American live sports games or the latest episode of Korean variety game shows without requiring their subscribers to wait.

