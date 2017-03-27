Is Taiwan's entertainment industry too insular?
While the rest of Asia has started to consolidate their resources in entertainment and to cooperate in broadcasting their programs with each other, Taiwan has decided to either stick with reruns of old local programs, make new shows that are only appealing to ourselves, or simply pay to view programs made by China, Korea and Japan without being a part of the opportunity ourselves. Currently, countries such as Malaysia and Singapore can receive channels direct from the U.S., Korea and Japan through internet and satellite, airing such things as American live sports games or the latest episode of Korean variety game shows without requiring their subscribers to wait.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar 23
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar 13
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar 5
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb 24
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC