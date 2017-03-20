India's media, entertainment revenues seen at Rs 2.41 lakh crore by 2021

Mumbai, March 21 - The Indian media and entertainment industry is projected to grow at 13.9 per cent compound annual growth rate over 2016-21 to reach Rs 2.41 lakh crore by 2021, said a study released here on Wednesday. The report prepared by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and management consultants Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler says the Indian media and entertainment industry in 2016 was a mixed bag, where films had a disappointing year with a near flat performance.

