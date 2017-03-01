iHeartRadio Music Awards: Justin Timberlake Gives Unifying, Uplifting Acceptance Speech

"If you are black or gay or lesbian or trans or maybe you're just a sissy singing boy from Tennessee, anyone that is treating you unkindly it's only because they are afraid or taught to be afraid of how important you are because being different means you make the difference," Timberlake said, in nod to the divisive nature of the current political climate. While accepting the iHeart Radio Award for song of the year for his hit "Can't Stop The Feeling" from the DreamWorks Animation film Trolls , Justin Timberlake took the time to give a unifying and uplifting speech.

