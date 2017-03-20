ICYMI: A Dozen Takeaways from the UCLA Entertainment Symposium
Did you miss this weekend's UCLA Entertainment Symposium? Not to worry. The Hollywood Reporter has you covered with the top takeaways from the 41st annual installment of this conference, attended by seemingly every entertainment lawyer in the city, or at least 500 to 600 of them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
