Hugh Jackman Saved Zac Efron From a B...

Hugh Jackman Saved Zac Efron From a Burning Set

14 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

In a recent interview with MTV News , Zac Efron said Jackman saved him from a burning set that got too out of control for their upcoming feature, The Greatest Showman . "It started to get late, and some of the pyrotechnics got a little bit too hot," Efron said.

