How the Academy Is Fighting to Get Past Its Oscar Nightmare
Replacing termed-out president Cheryl Boone Isaacs and deciding whether to re-up CEO Dawn Hudson will be high on the governors' agenda at a March 28 meeting as THR reveals new details of the best picture snafu. The Motion Picture Academy's 54-person board of governors is set to convene March 28 for the first time since the chaotic ending of the 89th Academy Awards.
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mon
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar 5
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb 24
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
