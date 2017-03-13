How the Academy Is Fighting to Get Pa...

How the Academy Is Fighting to Get Past Its Oscar Nightmare

Replacing termed-out president Cheryl Boone Isaacs and deciding whether to re-up CEO Dawn Hudson will be high on the governors' agenda at a March 28 meeting as THR reveals new details of the best picture snafu. The Motion Picture Academy's 54-person board of governors is set to convene March 28 for the first time since the chaotic ending of the 89th Academy Awards.

