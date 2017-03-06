How Hollywood Is Planning for "A Day Without a Woman"
UTA is offering its support by holding off-site events on Wednesday for its female employees, while MTV will change its logo for a day. On International Women's Day , women are planning to take part in a protest that will showcase their socio-economic impact by taking the day off from work, wearing red and refraining from making purchases.
