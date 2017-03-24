Hollywood Conservatives on the Down-L...

Hollywood Conservatives on the Down-Low in Age of Trump

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mediaite.com

The journalist underlined that "since the presidential election, some conservatives feel that their political beliefs are more of a career liability than ever - even for those traditional Republicans disenchanted by President Trump." He cited the recent experience of writer Andrew Klavan , who disclosed that producers "called my agent asking, 'Why would you represent this guy?' Anything that lowers your odds is going to hurt."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mediaite.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87 17 hr Wellington County 1
News Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ... Mar 5 TRUMP has DEMENTIA 8
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb 25 CTguy1955 559
News Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed... Feb 24 Retribution 3
News The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08) Jan '17 Romel Esmail Moore 6
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... Dec '16 Wondering 4
News Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 94
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,139 • Total comments across all topics: 279,544,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC