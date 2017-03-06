Hillary Clinton Jokes About Post-Election Life, Calls for Future Female Politicians
"If we are serious about building a better, stronger and fairer America, we need to be serious about supporting and nurturing our girls," she said during a rousing speech at a Girls Inc. luncheon. "Let us hope there is a wave of young women running for office in America, and let's be sure we support them in every way we can," said the former presidential candidate upon receiving Girls Inc.'s Champion for Girls award.
