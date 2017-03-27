Heed 'Feud's' warning: Hollywood has always found ways to stay white and male
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events I know Ryan Murphy's latest anthology series, "Feud," is supposed to be about what pain leads people to do to each other: in this case, what the agonies of Hollywood sexism did to deform Joan Crawford's and Bette Davis's characters, and what they did to each other in return. For me, though, "Feud" cut most deeply this week not by focusing on pain, but with a plotline about hope and optimism.
