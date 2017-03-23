HBO Producer Pleads Guilty to Dragging Body of Overdose Victim Out of Friend's Apartment
An HBO producer pleaded guilty on Tuesday to dragging the body of an overdose victim from a friend's apartment, leaving her to die in a Manhattan doorway. Marc Henry Johnson, 52, producer of the HBO pilot The Deuce , pleaded guilty to one count of acting as an accessory after the fact to the offense of maintaining a drug-involved premises, which stemmed from him moving the body of a 38-year-old female overdose victim from his friend's unit, rendering no aid, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, southern division of New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|11 hr
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar 13
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar 5
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb 24
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC