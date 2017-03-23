HBO Producer Pleads Guilty to Draggin...

HBO Producer Pleads Guilty to Dragging Body of Overdose Victim Out of Friend's Apartment

2017-03-23

An HBO producer pleaded guilty on Tuesday to dragging the body of an overdose victim from a friend's apartment, leaving her to die in a Manhattan doorway. Marc Henry Johnson, 52, producer of the HBO pilot The Deuce , pleaded guilty to one count of acting as an accessory after the fact to the offense of maintaining a drug-involved premises, which stemmed from him moving the body of a 38-year-old female overdose victim from his friend's unit, rendering no aid, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, southern division of New York.

