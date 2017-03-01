Han Solo Spinoff Movie Casts Michael K. Williams
Filming is already underway on the Lucasfilm production, which will see Alden Ehrenreich as the young nerfherder and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke are also set to star.
