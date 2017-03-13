'Grey's Anatomy': What's Next for the Couples as Season 13 Heads to a Close

ABC's Grey's Anatomy returned for its first PaleyFest panel since 2006 with a Sunday afternoon event that offered attendees an early look at the March 30 episode - "Be Still, My Soul" - which is leading lady Ellen Pompeo's directorial debut . The fan-focused event offered a glimpse at what to come for a lot of the show's central couples as Pompeo opened up about stepping behind the camera for the first time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.