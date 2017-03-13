German Government to Boost Annual Film Funding by 50 Percent to $160M
The German government on Thursday unveiled plans to increase annual federal film subsidies by nearly 50 percent to $160 million from next year. The financial boost from 100 million this year is the clearest sign yet that Germany, under chancellor Angela Merkel, is determined to support the local film industry, which has come under pressure from lower-cost Eastern European territories.
Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
