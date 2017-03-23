'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Premiere Date Revealed in Belabored Facebook Live Announcement
Fans were tasked with watching ice melt in three separate live streams that lasted more than an hour to learn the premiere date. The new Game of Thrones teaser poster that popped online this week? That was just the tip of the proverbial iceberg.
