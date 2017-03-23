'Game of Thrones' Rock Arch Falls Into Malta Sea
The Azure Window, a natural rock arch that jutted onto the sea off Malta and was a backdrop for the Game of Thrones TV series, has collapsed in a storm. Malta Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted his "heartbreaking" sadness at the loss Wednesday of one of the main tourist attractions on the island of Gozo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar 5
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb 24
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC