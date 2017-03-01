Fox Names Keith Feldman President of Home Entertainment
In the role, he will oversee the marketing and distribution of physical and digital home entertainment, including the implementation of enhanced formats including Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD and Virtual Reality. He will work closely with retail partners like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, DirecTV, Google Play and iTunes, among many others.
Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
