Fox Dates 'Love Connection' Reboot, Gordon Ramsay Live Show

13 hrs ago

On Wednesday, the network unveiled its summer schedule, including the premiere dates for its Love Connection reboot and Gordon Ramsay's forthcoming live cooking competition. Love Connection - hosted by Andy Cohen, executive produced by The Bachelor 's Mike Fleiss and featuring same-sex couples for the first time in the show's history - will premiere Thursday, May 25, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the first-year musical game show Beat Shazam , hosted by Jamie Foxx and exec produced by Mark Burnett at 9 p.m. Based on the Shazam app, the latter pits teams of two against each other as they try to identify the biggest hit songs of all time.

Chicago, IL

