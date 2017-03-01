Former Stafford County deputy crafting an interesting career writing, producing and acting
After 13 years in law enforcement, Jim Klock is now in the entertainment industry, acting alongside Keanu Reeves and other stars. After 13 years in law enforcement, Jim Klock is now in the entertainment industry, acting alongside Keanu Reeves and other stars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|8 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|7
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb 24
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC