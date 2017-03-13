First Film From Dogwoof's TDog Produc...

First Film From Dogwoof's TDog Production Fund Bowing at Tribeca Film Festival

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

'The Family I Had' was picked up by the doc distributors and sales company at the festival's speed-dating sessions last year. The first project from documentary distributor Dogwoof's production fund TDog, which was launched at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, is set to bow at the festival next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87 Mon Wellington County 1
News Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ... Mar 5 TRUMP has DEMENTIA 8
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb 25 CTguy1955 559
News Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed... Feb 24 Retribution 3
News The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08) Jan '17 Romel Esmail Moore 6
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... Dec '16 Wondering 4
News Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 94
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,508 • Total comments across all topics: 279,578,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC