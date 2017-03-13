First Film From Dogwoof's TDog Production Fund Bowing at Tribeca Film Festival
'The Family I Had' was picked up by the doc distributors and sales company at the festival's speed-dating sessions last year. The first project from documentary distributor Dogwoof's production fund TDog, which was launched at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, is set to bow at the festival next month.
