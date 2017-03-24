Filmart: Starry Entertainment Taps Hollywood Talent for Fresh Take on ...
The newly established company has invested $30 million on varied slate of projects including an 'Expendables'-like movie starring Asian action stars Tony Jaa, Tiger Chen and David Wu. Big plans are in store for the newly established Starry Entertainment, an ambitious studio headquartered in Shenzhen, with offices in Hong Kong and Beijing.
