Filmart: Sci-Fi and Fantasy Film Festival to Launch in China
"Hollywood's genre movies are very big in China, but the Chinese audience is eager to watch local fantasy and sci-fi films that show their own people and culture," said Just Film Festival founder and curator Ma Heliang. With a potential audience of 1.3 billion to serve, China's nascent film festival circuit is far from full capacity.
