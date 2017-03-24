Fidelity Bank restates commitment to entertainment industry
The bank's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, said this on the Fidelity SME Forum monitored on Inspiration FM, which he anchored. The programme had popular comedian, Atunyota Akporobomerere, whose stage name is Ali Baba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mon
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar 5
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb 24
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC