Every artist who uses juju will be exposed this - God year '- Tinny fires entertainment industry
Veteran performer and Ga-rap king Nii Addo Quaynor, best known in showbiz as Tinny is back again in the news. In a no-holds barred interview with NY based radio station, Tinny bluntly addressed issues surrounding the use of juju and charms in the entertainment industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Comments
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb 24
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC