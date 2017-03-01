ESPN's Hannah Storm Leaves CAA for Sports and Entertainment Agency Octagon
Face to Face interview program, covered President Barack Obama and the MLB's visit to Cuba, Muhammad Ali's funeral, Kobe Bryant's retirement, the Rio Olympics and live coverage of the untimely death of Miami Marlins ace Jose Fernandez. Adweek named Storm one of its 30 most powerful women in sports for 2016.
