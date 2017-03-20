Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi List Montecito Villa for $45 Million

Since purchasing the home in 2013 for $26.5 million, the couple has acquired two adjacent properties that pushed the size of the current estate to 16.88 acres. In her continued pursuit to become one of Hollywood's most prolific and successful house flippers, Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, the actress Portia de Rossi, have listed their Montecito villa for $45 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.