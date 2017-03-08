Ed Sheeran to Appear in 'Game of Thrones' Season 7

"For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie [Williams], and this year we finally did it," co-creator David Benioff said Sunday at SXSW. Musician Ed Sheeran will make an appearance in season seven of HBO's Game of Thrones , creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss revealed Sunday during a packed SXSW panel for the epic television series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.