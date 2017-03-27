DramaFever's Original Series 'My Secret Romance' to Simultaneously Premiere in U.S., South Korea

The series starring K-pop star Song Ji Eun will launch April 17 on the video-streaming website owned by Warner Bros. DramaFever announced on Thursday that its original series My Secret Romance will premiere simultaneously in the U.S. and South Korea on April 17. New episodes are set to stream 9 a.m. ET on Mondays and Tuesdays on DramaFever and at 9 p.m. Mondays and Fridays on South Korean cable channel OCN.

