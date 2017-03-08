Donald Trump Jr. Pokes Fun at His 'SNL' Impression
It appears that at least one Trump has a sense of humor about Saturday Night Live's version of him. The younger Donald Trump posted a photo to Instagram this week, showing that unlike his father, who has regularly attacked SNL this season as "the worst of NBC" and "a complete hit job," he takes the show's impersonations with a grain of salt.
