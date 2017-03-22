Donald Trump Jr. Criticized for Tweet...

Donald Trump Jr. Criticized for Tweet Aimed at London Mayor in Wake of Attacks

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

The U.S. president's eldest was called a "disgrace" for using an old interview with Sadiq Khan just hours after the attacks that left five people dead. U.S. President Donald Trump may have taken a while to offer any words regarding Thursday's deadly attacks in London, a tweet sent from an iPhone at around 1 a.m. U.K. time on Friday, some 11 hours later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... 3 hr Huge Johnny 16
News Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87 Mar 13 Wellington County 1
News Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ... Mar 5 TRUMP has DEMENTIA 8
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb 25 CTguy1955 559
News Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed... Feb 24 Retribution 3
News The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08) Jan '17 Romel Esmail Moore 6
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... Dec '16 Wondering 4
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,898 • Total comments across all topics: 279,763,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC