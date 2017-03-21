Disney Hit With Lawsuit Claiming 'Zoo...

Disney Hit With Lawsuit Claiming 'Zootopia' Ripped Off 'Total Recall' Writer

Disney is now facing a serious lawsuit alleging that Oscar-winning animation film Zootopia was copied from the work of Gary L. Goldman, a reputable author whose distinguished credits includes writing Total Recall and Next and producing Minority Report . The complaint filed on Tuesday in California federal court comes from Esplanade Productions, Inc., which is being represented by the prominent law firm of Quinn Emanuel.

