Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher's Memorial: Watch the Live Stream
The public event at Forest Lawn Cemetery will feature music by 'Star Wars' composer John Williams and family friend James Blunt. The event will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles, where the mother and daughter are buried.
