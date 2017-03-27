David Beckham Debuts Facial Scar for 'King Arthur' Role, Creates Stir on Social Media
The former soccer star posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, "Rough Day at the Office," showing off his new look for the Guy Ritchie film. With a visible graphic scar covering the left side of his face and a mouthful of yellow teeth, the former soccer star looked drastically different from his usual physical appearance.
