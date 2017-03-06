Critic's Notebook: Robert Osborne Mad...

Critic's Notebook: Robert Osborne Made Old Movies New Again

Debonair and enthusiastic, Osborne was wildly effective in popularizing classic Hollywood cinema for new generations, THR's chief film critic writes. At a time when modern college students find The Godfather too slow, Daisy Ridley admits she's never heard of Cary Grant and the majority of people who enjoyed La La Land have no doubt never seen Singin' in the Rain , the role Robert Osborne played in keeping old Hollywood movies alive for contemporary audiences cannot be underestimated.

Chicago, IL

