Critic's Notebook: Amazon Spring 2017...

Critic's Notebook: Amazon Spring 2017 Pilot Reviews

The standouts among Amazon's new crop of pilots are Amy Sherman-Palladino's 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' and the John Hawkes-starring 'The Legend of Master Legend.' It's time for another of those oddly perfunctory Amazon pilot seasons where we get all excited about a couple of Amazon's offerings, wait a few weeks, hear about a few pickups and then wait a year or more to see the actual shows - during which time forgotten shows from earlier pilot seasons come and go, other shows arrive that didn't need to go through the crowd-sourced pilot process at all, and then one or two of the things ordered from previous pilot seasons are very quietly put into redevelopment or canceled.

