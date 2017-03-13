Critic's Notebook: Amazon Spring 2017 Pilot Reviews
The standouts among Amazon's new crop of pilots are Amy Sherman-Palladino's 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' and the John Hawkes-starring 'The Legend of Master Legend.' It's time for another of those oddly perfunctory Amazon pilot seasons where we get all excited about a couple of Amazon's offerings, wait a few weeks, hear about a few pickups and then wait a year or more to see the actual shows - during which time forgotten shows from earlier pilot seasons come and go, other shows arrive that didn't need to go through the crowd-sourced pilot process at all, and then one or two of the things ordered from previous pilot seasons are very quietly put into redevelopment or canceled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar 13
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar 5
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb 24
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC