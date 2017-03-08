Criss Angel Las Vegas Show Canceled After Stunt Goes Wrong
Criss Angel's Las Vegas show came to an abrupt halt after the magician reportedly passed out during one of his acts. The incident occurred Friday night during Angel's Mindfreak Live! show at the Luxor hotel and one concerned audience member took to Facebook to document what happened.
