'Crazy Rich Asians' Lands Its Male Lead
Henry Golding, who has never starred in a feature film before, will play Nick Young in the adaptation directed by Jon M. Chu. Fresh Off the Boat actress Constance Wu is starring in the adaptation of Kevin Kwan's hit book about the lives of wealthy Chinese families living in Singapore.
