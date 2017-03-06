'Crazy Rich Asians' Adds Michelle Yeoh
Jon M. Chu is directing the adaptation of Kevin Kwan's New York Time s best-selling novel, which centers on the lives of wealthy Chinese families living in Singapore. It follows Rachel Chu , an American-born Chinese economics professor, who travels to her boyfriend Nick's hometown of Singapore for his best friend's wedding.
